Shop employee electrocuted on Dhaka’s waterlogged road

A-30-year-old shop employee died apparently from electrocution on Monday morning while crossing a waterlogged road amid heavy rain near Najira Bazar intersection at Bangshal in Old Dhaka.

The deceased was Md Amin, son of Badsha Mia of Teli Sani village in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur.

He used to reside near BDR Gate-1 area in the capital.

The incident occurred around 9:15am on Monday. Sub-Inspector Sojal Roy of Banshal police station confirmed that Amin, riding his bicycle along Kazi Alauddin Road near Jamai Goli, slipped and fell into water accumulated on the road due to rainfall, losing consciousness.

Amin was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in unconscious state around 9:45am where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp.

Jisan, a passerby who helped bring Amin to DMCH, said Amin lost consciousness after coming in contact with electrified water while riding his bicycle through the rainwater.

Even light rainfall in old Dhaka often causes waterlogging in Najira Bazar area, he said.

Local people used a bamboo pole to pull him from a distance and rushed him to the hospital.

Inspector Md Faruk said the body has been kept in the morgue and the matter has been reported to Bangshal police station.

Amin’s brother-in-law, Sumon Mia, said that Amin had recently married and lived with his family in a village. On the day of the incident, he had set out on his bicycle to deliver bakery goods when the accident occurred in the Banshal area.

SI Roy added that Amin might have been electrocuted by a loose electric wire submerged in the water. The exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report.