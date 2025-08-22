Friday, August 22, 2025

Fire in Gandaria leaves one dead, two critically injured

Sultan Mahmud, resident doctor at the Burn Institute, confirmed the incident

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM

A fire broke out in Gandaria, Dhaka, leaving one person dead and two critically injured.

The incident took place around 2am on Friday.

The victims, all members of the same family, were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 4:40am.

They are Moslem Uddin, 65 (90% burns), Salma Begum, 50 (90% burns), and Mesbah Uddin, 28 (100% burns). Mesbah later succumbed to his injuries, while the other two remain in critical condition.

The family lived on the first floor of their house, which is located next to a power transformer.

According to their daughter, Tasnuva Tabassum, heavy rain in the area caused sparks from the transformer to enter the house, triggering the fire.

She also noted that road excavation work near the house exposed long-unused gas connections, which may have contributed to the incident.

Sultan Mahmud, resident doctor at the Burn Institute, confirmed the fire and the victims’ conditions.

Topics:

Burn Unitburn patientsNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
