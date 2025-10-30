Thursday, October 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Brahmanbaria transformer blast injures 8 madrasah students

According to hospital sources, the injured sustained burns covering 2% to 14% of their bodies

File image of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 01:54 PM

Eight students of a women’s madrasah  sustained burn injuries when an electric transformer exploded near the institution in Brahmanbaria Sadar on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Darul Najat Women’s Madrasa around 3:45pm while the students were attending classes on its fourth floor.

Locals later rescued them and took them to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

According to the Burn Institute’s records, the injured include six children— Sadia Akter, 12; Rubaiya, 9; Ayman, 6; Nusrat, 10; Tuiba, 6; Rowza, 13—and two adults, Alia, 30, and Afrin, 13.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the Burn Institute, said: “The condition of a patient named Alia’s one hand is concerning. She will remain under observation for the next 24 hours and it will only be possible to determine during this time whether tissue can be preserved on her hand.”

According to hospital sources, the injured sustained burns covering 2% to 14% of their bodies.

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
