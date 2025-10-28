Woman, son die after husband 'sets' house on fire in Narsingdi

A woman and her son died after being burned in a fire allegedly set by her husband at their home in West Ghoradia of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

Rina Begum and her son Forhad passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Confirming the matter, Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the institute, said Rina died around 9:15am Tuesday, followed by her son Forhad at 1pm. Rina sustained burns on 58% of her body, while Forhad suffered 40% burns.

“Both were in critical condition since admission,” Dr Shawon said. “Despite multiple surgeries and skin grafting, severe infections spread in the burned areas.”

Rina’s younger son, Touhid, is still receiving treatment at the institute with about 16% burns, though doctors say his condition is improving.

The bodies of Rina and Forhad have been kept at the institute’s morgue for autopsy.

According to police, in the early hours of Thursday, Rina’s husband allegedly set their house on fire following a family dispute. The blaze quickly engulfed the house, leaving Rina, her three children, and three relatives burned.

Locals rescued the victims and first took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Later, five of them, including Rina, Forhad, and Touhid, were transferred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka in critical condition. Doctors admitted the three severely burned patients and released the other two after primary treatment.