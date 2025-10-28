Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Woman, son die after husband 'sets' house on fire in Narsingdi

Police said Rina’s husband set the house on fire after a family dispute, injuring her, three children, and three relatives

File image of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 06:51 PM

A woman and her son died after being burned in a fire allegedly set by her husband at their home in West Ghoradia of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

Rina Begum and her son Forhad passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Confirming the matter, Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the institute, said Rina died around 9:15am Tuesday, followed by her son Forhad at 1pm. Rina sustained burns on 58% of her body, while Forhad suffered 40% burns.

“Both were in critical condition since admission,” Dr Shawon said. “Despite multiple surgeries and skin grafting, severe infections spread in the burned areas.”

Rina’s younger son, Touhid, is still receiving treatment at the institute with about 16% burns, though doctors say his condition is improving.

The bodies of Rina and Forhad have been kept at the institute’s morgue for autopsy.

According to police, in the early hours of Thursday, Rina’s husband allegedly set their house on fire following a family dispute. The blaze quickly engulfed the house, leaving Rina, her three children, and three relatives burned.

Locals rescued the victims and first took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Later, five of them, including Rina, Forhad, and Touhid, were transferred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka in critical condition. Doctors admitted the three severely burned patients and released the other two after primary treatment.

Topics:

NarsingdiBurn victimNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Milestone crash: Class seven student discharged from hospital after 97 days

6 workers burnt in Narayanganj factory gas explosion

Labour secretary provides aid to Mirpur fire victims

FSCD DG: Raise voice against setting up illegal chemical warehouses

7 workers burnt in Narsingdi factory fire

Addl SP injured in clash over illegal toll collection in Narsingdi

Latest News

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

How climate change is making us sick

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x