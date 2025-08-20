Chhatra Dal announces Ducsu panel led by Abid, Hamim, and Mayed

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has announced its panel for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections, nominating Abidul Islam Khan for vice president (VP), Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim for general secretary (GS), and Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed for assistant general secretary (AGS).

On Wednesday, the final day for collecting nomination forms for the Ducsu elections, Rakibul Islam Rakib, president of Chhatra Dal's Central Committee, announced the complete panel at a press conference held on Wednesday noon near Dhaka University's Aparajeyo Bangla sculptor.

Additionally, among the editorial positions, they will not field any candidate for the Research and Publications Editor post in honor of Sanzida Ahmed Tonni, a female student injured during the quota reform movement.

The organization's leaders and activists stated that this decision was made in keeping with the spirit of the July movement.

Other panel members are Ariful Islam (secretary for Liberation War and Democratic Movement Affairs), Ehsanul Islam (secretary for Science and Technology Affairs), and Chemon Faria Islam Meghla (secretary for Common Room, Reading Room, and Cafeteria Affairs).

Md Mehedi Hasan has been nominated for secretary for International Affairs, Abu Hayat Md Zulfikar Jisan for secretary for Literature and Culture Affairs, Chim Chimya Chakma for secretary for Sports Affairs, and Md Saif Ullah (Saif) for secretary for Student Transport Affairs.

While Syed Imam Hasan Anik as secretary for Social Service Affairs, Md Arkanul Islam Rupak as secretary for Career Development Affairs, Anwar Hossain as secretary for Health and Environment Affairs, and Md Mehedi Hasan Munna as secretary for Human Rights and Law Affairs.

Besides, Md Zarif Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nahid Hasan, Md Hasibur Rahman Shakib, Md Shamim Rana, Yasin Arafat Alif, Munim Hasan Arup, Ranjan Roy, Swaib Islam Omi, Meherunnesa Keya, Ibnu Ahmed, Shamsul Haque Anan and Nityanand Pal were nominated as general members.