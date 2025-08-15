Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Police on alert as Awami League supporters chased at Dhanmondi 32

According to police, on Thursday night, BNP leaders and activists beat up four people on suspicion of being Awami League members at Dhanmondi 32

Dhanmondi 32 entrance. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 02:54 PM

On the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, law enforcement agencies have taken strict security measures in the Dhanmondi 32 area of the capital to prevent sabotage and untoward incidents.

Members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar, and joint forces have been on high alert since Friday morning.

Similarly, leaders and activists of the local BNP and its affiliated organizations have also remained alert. They were seen chanting various slogans and chasing anyone they suspected of being an Awami League supporter.

Police had set up barricades at the entrance to Dhanmondi 32, blocking both sides of the road. In front of the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, several police personnel were on constant guard.

Around 10am, police stopped a woman coming from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with flowers from entering Dhanmondi 32. The woman claimed to be an Awami League activist and said she had come to pay respects to the family members of Sheikh Mujib.

However, when an agitated crowd surrounded her, the police quickly helped her leave the area by rickshaw.

Police and witnesses said that at least 15 people, including that woman, had come in the morning to pay respects. None of them were allowed to enter.

Since Friday morning, a few individuals had arrived at Dhanmondi 32 to pay tribute. However, they faced the wrath of local political activists from various parties. 

Flower bouquet lying at the entrance to Dhanmondi 32. Photo: Bangla Tribune

From Thursday afternoon, police detained at least seven individuals at the entrance of Dhanmondi 32. 

Police said they were in a strict position to ensure that no one from the banned Awami League and the banned student organization Chhatra League could enter the area. Maximum caution was being maintained to prevent possible acts of sabotage.

According to police information, between 8:30pm and 12:30am on Thursday night, BNP leaders and activists beat up four people on suspicion of being Awami League members in the Dhanmondi 32 area and handed them over to the police. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Dhanmondi zone, Zisanul Haque, said: “We are on maximum alert so that no one can create any kind of disorder or commit sabotage. A sufficient number of police personnel have been deployed.”

Topics:

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Read More

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara placed under tight security

Dhanmondi 32 under tight security as Aug 15 approached

Bangabandhu’s 50th death anniversary Friday

Security heightened at Bangabandhu mausoleum in Gopalganj

Organizers of 1971 Liberation War now seen as ‘associates’

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x