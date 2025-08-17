Rickshaw puller arrested in Dhanmondi 32 gets bail

The court has granted bail to Md Azizur Rahman, 27, who was arrested from Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam’s court passed the order.

On the day, Azizur Rahman’s lawyer Farzana Yasmin Rakhi filed a bail petition.

The court later granted bail on a bond of Tk1,000 until the submission of the investigation report.

On Friday, Azizur Rahman was detained while placing flowers at Dhanmondi 32. The following day, he was shown arrested in a case and produced before the court. Later, the court sent him to jail.

On that day, Azizur said: “I am not involved with any political party. I only love Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that is why I came.”

He said: “I did not come to support Awami League or Sheikh Hasina. I came because I love Bangabandhu, so I brought flowers bought with my halal earnings.”

Meanwhile, according to a DMP media release on Sunday, Azizur Rahman was not shown arrested in any murder case.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a court on Saturday as a suspect in a case filed at Dhanmondi police station in April, according to the media release signed by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media).

The release said misinformation regarding his arrest and the nature of the case has been spreading on different social media platforms. Azizur was produced before a court as a suspect in a regular case under the Penal Code.

However, the DMP did not specify the charges of the case in which Azizur Rahman was shown as a suspect.