Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Mujibism is a fascist ideology in the name of Sheikh Mujib and Liberation War, Nahid says

File image of Md Nahid Islam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 07:34 PM

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should not be considered the Father of the Nation, said Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Friday.

He acknowledged Bangabandhu’s role in Bangladesh’s independence but criticized his rule and the political legacy that followed.

In a post on his verified Facebook account on Friday, Nahid wrote that under Mujibur Rahman’s leadership, Bangladesh became a “colonial state of India” and that the 1972 constitution laid the groundwork for looting, political killings, and the one-party BAKSAL dictatorship.

He added that “behind the fascist politics of the Awami League, there had been worship of Mujib and the Liberation War. Political idol worship was carried out by oppressing the people, looting the nation, and dividing citizens into first and second classes. This was nothing but the establishment of a modern feudal system under the guise of democracy. Yet the Liberation War was the struggle of all people.”

Nahid also said the Awami League had treated Bangladesh as its ancestral property for decades, justifying corruption and repression using unaccountable governance and the Mujib name.

He said: “Mujibism is a fascist ideology in the name of Sheikh Mujib and the Liberation War. Our struggle is not against any individual, but against a fascist ideology. Mujibism is an ideology of fascism and division. It means enforced disappearances, killings, rapes, and other human rights violations. It means Islamophobia, communalism, grabbing the lands of minorities, and selling national sovereignty to foreign powers.”

Nahid also said: “For 16 years, Mujib was kept politically alive as a weapon, and behind the statue, abduction, killings, looting, and genocide were spread.

“Mujibism is a living menace. There has been a call to defeat it through political, ideological, and cultural resistance. Our struggle is to build a democratic Bangladesh where no party, faction, or leader will oppress the people. Bangladesh is nobody’s property; it is a republic.”

Topics:

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanNahid Islam
Read More

Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara placed under tight security

Police on alert as Awami League supporters chased at Dhanmondi 32

Dhanmondi 32 under tight security as Aug 15 approached

Bangabandhu’s 50th death anniversary Friday

Nahid: No compromise regarding July Charter

Nahid: Those wanting return to 71 deny 24’s political reality

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Armed wing chief of Mog Liberation Party killed in Khagrachhari

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x