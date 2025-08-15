Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara placed under tight security

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj, was placed under tight security on the occasion of his 50th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

Security measures were heightened from Thursday night, with law enforcement agencies imposing additional restrictions on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Tungipara police station, Khorshed Alam said: “Security was tightened on August 15. No untoward incidents occurred here. No news of any observance was reported.”

Members of the police and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) were deployed both inside and outside the mausoleum complex. Ordinary citizens were not allowed to enter, and the surrounding areas were cleared. Leaders and activists of the Awami League and allied organizations remained in hiding. Roads and streets across Tungipara were under law enforcement control, leaving public movement minimal and streets largely empty.

Across Gopalganj district, over 1,500 law enforcement personnel, including police and APBn members, were deployed to ensure security, particularly in sensitive areas. At Gohardanga Chourangi, extra police personnel were stationed alongside APBn members at Patgati bus stand, college road, Bangabandhu mausoleum road, bypass road, and all mausoleum entrances. The main entrance and the other two entrances were closed, though some shops near Gate 3 remained open.

“This year, only silent mourning took place,” said a local wishing to be anonymous. “Perhaps because of law enforcement vigilance, no one is daring to visit the mausoleum. However, Bangabandhu and Ziaur Rahman should be kept above all political conflicts.”

A local shopkeeper added, “Earlier, our business was good because huge crowds gathered at the mausoleum on this day. But after the government’s fall, Awami League leaders went into hiding, and due to strict security, now hardly anyone comes to the mausoleum. Still, I have opened my shop.”

During previous Awami League governments, August 15 was observed as National Mourning Day, including tributes at the mausoleum, food distribution to the needy, mourning assemblies, and prayers. This year, however, all three entrances of the mausoleum were closed, and no political or religious programs took place, as leaders and activists stayed in hiding following the government change.