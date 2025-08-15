Friday, August 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhanmondi 32 under tight security as Aug 15 approached

The heightened precautions aim to prevent any acts of sabotage or unrest marking the day

Dhanmondi 32 has been placed under tight security ahead of August 15 to prevent potential sabotage or unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 10:35 AM

Police have intensified security measures in the Dhanmondi 32 area of the capital ahead of August 15- the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The heightened precautions aim to prevent any acts of sabotage or unrest marking the day.

Since Thursday afternoon, additional security personnel have been deployed at all major entry points to the area.

The ruins of Dhanmondi 32, the house of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

During a visit to the area around 11pm on Thursday, UNB observed leaders and activists from BNP-affiliated organizations holding processions and chanting slogans.

Authorities have said that security efforts will remain in place through the day to avoid any untoward incidents.

Topics:

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanDhanmondi 32
