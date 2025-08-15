Dhanmondi 32 under tight security as Aug 15 approached

Police have intensified security measures in the Dhanmondi 32 area of the capital ahead of August 15- the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The heightened precautions aim to prevent any acts of sabotage or unrest marking the day.

Since Thursday afternoon, additional security personnel have been deployed at all major entry points to the area.

During a visit to the area around 11pm on Thursday, UNB observed leaders and activists from BNP-affiliated organizations holding processions and chanting slogans.

Authorities have said that security efforts will remain in place through the day to avoid any untoward incidents.