17-year-old killed in clash at Mohammadpur Geneva Camp; two arrested

Police and army personnel rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The situation in the area remained tense, with an increased law enforcement presence to prevent further violence after killing of 17-year-old Shah Alam on Monday afternoon, August 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 09:52 PM

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a clash between two rival groups allegedly fighting for control of illegal drug trade at Mohammadpur’s Geneva Camp area in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Shah Alam, was reportedly a member of the “Buina Sohel” group. He succumbed to injuries after being attacked with a sharp weapon during the clash.

Mohammadpur Police Station Inspector (operations), Md Abdul Alim, told UNB that the clash broke out around 3 pm between members of the "Pichchi Raja" group and the "Buina Sohel" group, stemming from a long-standing rivalry over control of the local drug trade.

"During the confrontation, Shah Alam suffered serious injuries from a sharp weapon. He was immediately rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared him dead," said the inspector.

Police and army personnel rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. Two individuals — Faisal and Selim — were arrested in connection with the incident.

The situation in the area remained tense, with an increased law enforcement presence to prevent further violence. Police said investigations were ongoing, and more arrests may follow based on surveillance footage and witness statements.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, at least three crude bombs were exploded in the Mohammadpur Geneva Camp area during clashes between the same rival groups, injuring a female pedestrian who sustained minor injuries. A case was filed at Mohammadpur police station in connection with the incident.

