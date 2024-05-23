Thursday, May 23, 2024

2 KNF members killed in Bandarban

  • Gunfight between KNF members and joint forces reported 
  • Bodies sent to Bandarban Sadar hospital
The image shows the morgue of Bandarban Sadar hospital. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 May 2024, 10:16 PM

Two members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed in a gunfight with the joint forces in Bandarban Sadar upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Lal Nu Bom and Bhan Thang Pui Bom.

The incident took place in Sharonpara under ward no 6 in Suyalok union parishad.

According to local and police sources, joint forces conducted operations in Sharonpara area as part of anti-terror operation. At that time, the KNF members fired at the members of the joint forces.

The members of the joint forces also fired back in self-defence.

The gunfight left two KNF members dead on the spot.

A senior officer of police said that they have heard the news. Details will be informed after end of the drive.

The bodies were brought to Bandarban Sadar hospital around 6pm with a tight security, said Jewel Tripura, on-duty doctor of the emergency department of the hospital.

Three members of the Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) were killed in a gunfight with the army on the border of Rowangchhari and Ruma upazilas in Bandarban on Sunday.

Topics:

GunfightBandarbanKNF
