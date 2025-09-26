Friday, September 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Chhatra League leader sent to jail over flash procession at Dhanmondi

The case statement says 80–90 activists of the banned Chhatra League and Awami League’s Jubo League held a rally on Dhanmondi 27 Road on August 31

Outlawed Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Jhenaidah district unit vice-president Md Biplob Hossain is taken to jail after a Dhaka court denied him bail in an Anti-Terrorism Act case over a rally in Dhanmondi 27 on Friday, September 26, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 07:37 PM

A Dhaka court on Friday denied bail and sent Md Biplob Hossain, vice-president of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Jhenaidah district unit, to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a rally in Dhanmondi 27.

Magistrate Hasib Ullah Piyas of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court issued the order after hearing the case.

Court sources said Biplob was produced before the court earlier in the day. Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Md Akhtar Morshed of the Ramna Division, the investigating officer, petitioned for him to remain in jail custody. Defence lawyer Farzana Yeasmin Rakhi sought bail for the accused, which the court rejected.

The case was filed on September 1 by Sub-Inspector Md Akib Nur of Dhanmondi police station following a rally on August 31, when around 80–90 activists of the banned Chhatra League and the Awami League-affiliated Jubo League brought out a flash procession on Dhanmondi 27 Road.

According to the case statement, the participants detonated two crude bombs upon sensing the presence of police and fled the scene. The accused were also charged with chanting slogans to spread propaganda and carrying out acts intended to harm the state, which prosecutors say constitute offences under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Biplob was arrested by a DB team in Dhanmondi on Thursday night.

Awami LeagueChhatra LeagueSent To Jail
x