Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

The court also ordered that a copy of the ruling be sent to JU within Tuesday

File image of Amartya Roy. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 03:43 PM

The High Court has ordered the reinstatement of Amartya Roy’s candidacy for vice president (VP) in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) polls.

A High Court bench of Justice Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Justice Biswajit Debnath issued the order on Tuesday after hearing Roy’s writ petition.

The court also directed that a copy of the ruling be sent to Jahangirnagar University within the day.

Adv Manjur Al Matin Pitom appeared for the petitioner, while Adv Shishir Manir represented the university.

Roy, a student of the Department of Archaeology admitted in the 2017–18 academic session, had been a candidate from the Shampritir Oikko (Unity of Harmony) panel, representing a section of progressive students. His candidacy was cancelled by the university’s election commission through a notification published on the university website on Saturday.

The notification stated that, based on the decision of the university’s competent authority, Roy was ineligible to be a voter or a candidate under Sections 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution. Consequently, his name was withdrawn from the voter and candidate lists.

Challenging the legality of this decision, Roy filed a writ petition with the High Court on Monday, seeking a stay on its enforcement.

The Jucsu election is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

