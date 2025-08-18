Mytv chairman Nasir Uddin placed on 5-day remand

The court has granted a 5-day remand for Nasir Uddin, chairman of the private television channel Mytv, in the murder case of Asadul Haque Babu under Jatrabari police station in the capital centring the July Uprising.

On Monday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zia Uddin Ahmed passed the order. Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, CID Police Inspector Khan Md Erfan, filed a petition seeking a 7-day remand.

The defence lawyer filed a bail petition seeking cancellation of the remand. Additional Public Prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon argued in favour of the remand on behalf of the state. After the hearing, the judge granted a 5-day remand.

On Sunday, Nasir was arrested in Gulshan in the capital.

The remand petition stated that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government-backed, subservient chairman and managing director of Mytv, Md Nasir Uddin, through his direct and indirect involvement, carried out provocative speeches and propaganda against the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The investigation revealed that, being inspired by his provocative activities, local Awami terrorists, political leaders, activists, and law enforcement personnel indiscriminately fired shots, which caused the death of the victim in the case, Asadul Haque Babu, 24.

During the investigation, it was found that while serving as the chairman and managing director of Mytv, he used his influence and power for partisan and personal petty interests, acted subservient to the then Awami League government, rejected the opposition, and carried out intentional violent activities.

According to the case documents, during the July movement, on August 5 last year, Md Asadul Haque Babu joined the movement on the paved road under Jatrabari police station.

On the day of the incident, around 2:30pm, bullets fired by the accused hit Asadul in the chest and right side. He was later taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. In this connection, on August 30 last year, the victim’s father, Zainal Abedin, filed a murder case at Jatrabari police station.

In this case, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 25 others were made accused where Nasir Uddin is accused number 22 and his son Touhid Afridi is accused number 11 in the FIR.