Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Three sentenced to death for murder of senior lawyer in Sylhet

While Shamsul Islam Chowdhury was in prayer, his son Munna struck him on head with a stone from behind, causing him to lose consciousness

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 06 May 2025, 04:10 PM

A Sylhet court has sentenced three individuals, including the son of the victim, to death for the brutal 2011 murder of veteran lawyer Shamsul Islam Chowdhury. Another accused in the case received a three-year prison sentence.

Those sentenced to death are the victim's son Masud Ahmed Chowdhury Munna, and his accomplices Zaher Ali and Ansar Ahmed. Meanwhile, the driver involved in the incident, Borhan Uddin, was handed a three-year jail term. All of the convicted individuals are absconding now.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday morning by Judge Md Shahadat Hossain Pramanik of the Divisional Special Judge’s Court in Sylhet. Public Prosecutor Advocate Md Ansaruzzaman confirmed the court’s decision.

According to case details, the murder occurred on the night of July 17, 2011, during the religious observance of Shab-e-Barat.

While senior lawyer Shamsul Islam Chowdhury was in prayer, his son Munna struck him on the head with a stone from behind, causing him to lose consciousness. He was then injected with a sedative and taken by car to the Surma River in the Mallikpur area of Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj, where he was dumped.

Several days later, his body was recovered from the Surma River near Brahmangaon village in Sunamganj. Munna carried out the murder with the help of three others, including the driver.

Shamsul Islam Chowdhury was survived by four daughters and two sons. His elder son, Mahmud Ahmed Chowdhury, filed the case.

Out of 30 witnesses listed in the case, 19 testified during the case trial.

Topics:

SylhetJudge CourtSylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP)
Read More

Khaleda Zia’s flight to make one-hour stopover at Sylhet Osmani Airport

Tea workers threaten airport road blockade over 20 weeks of unpaid wages

Expatriate killed by lightning strike in Sylhet

Chhatra League activist stabbed to death in Sylhet, one held

Mobs target KFC, Bata as nationwide protests condemn Israeli aggression

Ibn Sina Hospital billboard displays 'Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu' in Sylhet

Latest News

Singer Beko unveils maiden 'solution card' campaign to ease Eid-ul-Azha preparations

Myanmar junta calls new ceasefire after earthquake

Yunus calls for ensuring maritime safety

Yunus greets engineers on 77th anniversary of IEB, Engineers Day

Adviser: Nine sections of Cyber Security Ordinance repealed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x