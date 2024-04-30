Wednesday, May 01, 2024

3 Transcom Group officials granted bail

  • Secure bail in 2 cases
  • They were denied bail earlier on April 21
Transcom group logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 04:38 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to three Transcom Group officials in two separate cases filed over embezzlement and illegal transfer of company shares.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain accepted the bail plea from the trio: Transcom Limited’s Corporate Finance Director Abdullah Al Mamun, Manager Abu Yusuf Md Siddique and Assistant Company Secretary Mohammad Mosaddek, granting them permanent bails on Tk5,000 bonds each.

Earlier on April 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam placed the trio on a three-day remand scrapping their bail applications.

According to the case documents, on February 22, Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the founder of Transcom Group, the late Latifur Rahman, filed three separate cases with Gulshan police station against them for allegedly embezzling Tk100 crore, forcefully taking possession of properties and illegal transfer of shares of the company.

Topics:

embezzlementTranscom
