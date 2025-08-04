Atab committee dissolved; new administrator to hold polls in 120 days

The Ministry of Commerce has dissolved the executive committee of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) and appointed an administrator to oversee a fresh election within 120 days.

According to an official order issued on Monday, Motakabbir Ahmed, a deputy secretary at the ministry, has been made the administrator of the association.

The decision follows a series of allegations against the outgoing committee, including vote rigging, corruption, and large-scale embezzlement through a controversial digital platform named “Atab Online.” The ministry noted that the platform had allegedly misappropriated funds from a large number of shareholders despite objections from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The Commerce Ministry said the Atab committee, which assumed office on March 5, 2024, was elected through an “illegal voting process.” A faction within the association, calling itself the Atab Sangskar Parishad (Atab Reform Council), had earlier submitted formal complaints to the ministries of commerce, civil aviation, and tourism.

In response, the ministry issued a show-cause notice to Atab President Abdus Salam Aref and General Secretary Afsia Jannat Saleh on April 22, asking them to respond within seven working days.

The reform council had accused the duo of serious financial misconduct and demanded their arrest. Human chains and protests were also held demanding action against the top office bearers.

Citing Section 17 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2022, the ministry annulled the committee and tasked the administrator with updating the voter list and ensuring a fair and transparent election within the next four months.

The Atab Sangskar Parishad was formed on March 1, with Gofran Chowdhury as its convener and Amir Hossain Arif as member secretary. Written complaints were lodged on March 18 by the council, calling for government intervention and the appointment of an administrator to restore order within the association.