ACC gathers evidence of financial fraud at DSCC

'We gathered primary evidence of embezzlement of around Tk7 crore,' says ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 07:44 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday said they stockpiled evidence of financial fraud involving “crores of takas” as its enforcement unit carried out a raid at the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters in Nagar Bhaban.

ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam told reporters that an enforcement unit team led by an assistant director of theirs conducted a four-hour raid and found the evidence, particularly related to fake fuel purchase vouchers.

He said the DSCC operations were virtually dysfunctional for some 40 days during May and June amid unrest over the demand for the installation of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as the mayor in May and June.

“We gathered primary evidence of embezzlement of around Tk7 crore with vouchers showing that the amount was spent as payment of fuel for DSCC vehicles during the period,” Akhtarul told BSS.

The ACC official said that the operation was carried out as part of the initial verification of the allegations.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)embezzlement
