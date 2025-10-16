Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ACC files case against 18 Rajshahi rail officials over Tk 2.5 cr embezzlement

ACC says officials bought each lock from contractors at Tk5,590, while the actual market price was only Tk173

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) building in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 01:28 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 18 former and current officials of the Western Zone of Bangladesh Railway over alleged embezzlement of nearly Tk2.5 crore.

On Wednesday, Md Rokonuzzaman, deputy assistant director of the ACC headquarters, filed the case at the ACC’s Rajshahi Integrated District Office.

He said the case is currently under investigation and may take up to 180 days to complete.

Rokonuzzaman added that an investigating officer has not yet been appointed. The officer assigned by the commission will conduct the investigation.

The accused include former Western Zone Railway general manager Khandakar Shahidul Islam, former COS (West) Md Khairul Alam, former COS (West) Md Belal Hossain Sarkar, former general manager (West) Md Mojibur Rahman, former SCOS Md Zahid Kawsar, former Deputy CCM Fuad Hossain Anand, former DFA Shyamoli Rani Roy, current COS (East) Md Alamin Talukdar, former DFA (Finance, West) Md Alamgir Hossain, former COPs (West) AMM Shahnewaz, former FA&CAO (West) Md Shariful Islam, former deputy COPs (West)  Hasina Khatun, former FA&CAO (West), Md Masihul Hasan, former ASCM (West) Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, former additional FA&CAO (West) Md Golam Rabbani, former additional FA&CAO Golam Rahman, former FA&CO (West) Saroj Kanti Deb, and former CCM (West) Mihir Kanti Guha.

According to ACC sources, during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the COS office of Western Zone Railway purchased 17 types of items including locks, buckets, flutes, flags, VIP curtains, luggage tapes, wagon cards, chairs, and trollies, amid widespread irregularities.

The Ministry of Railways investigation committee found that these items were procured at abnormally high prices without market verification, resulting in the misappropriation of over Tk2.18 crore—prices were 15 to 33 times higher than actual market rates.

The ACC stated that each lock was purchased from contractors at Tk5,590, while the actual market price was only Tk173, leading to irregularities of Tk10,83,400 in lock purchases alone.

Similarly, VIP curtains accounted for Tk44,41,300 and other items for Tk1,28,53,446 in alleged embezzlement.

ACC officials said that members of the procurement and tender evaluation committee deliberately recommended purchases at rates 33 times higher than actual costs to gain illegal benefits. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused colluded to misappropriate the funds.

Topics:

ACCRajshahiBangladesh Railwayembezzlement
Read More

HSC results: Rajshahi pass rate hits 7-year low

3-day Kheturdham Festival begins in Rajshahi

Rajshahi’s green belt erodes under pressure from mega projects

Touchstone statue worth 1.5C seized in Rajshahi

World Postal Day observed in Rajshahi

Media urged to ensure success of typhoid vaccination campaign 

Latest News

279 overseas students pass HSC exams

Temporary fix stops Dhaki River breach, fear persists in Dakop

Madrasah board secures 75.61% pass rate

Over 500,000 students fail HSC, equivalent exams

HSC results: Rajshahi pass rate hits 7-year low

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x