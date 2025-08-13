ACC: Thousands of crores worth of stone looted from Shada Pathar

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has reported that stones worth thousands of crores of taka have been looted from Shada Pathar in Sylhet over the past few months.

On Wednesday, Rafi Md Nazmus Sadat, assistant director of the ACC Sylhet office, visited Shada Pathar during an investigation and shared these findings. A nine-member team, led by him, conducted an on-site inspection of the area.

During the visit, they collected various information and evidence from the local administration and residents. The ACC has said that this inspection is part of an ongoing investigation into who is involved in the looting.

Ashraf Uddin, assistant director of the ACC Sylhet district office, said: “Over the past few months, several hundred crores, even thousands of crores of taka worth of stone have been looted here.”

He added: “Local visitors, who come to see the natural beauty of the area, have reported that stones have been taken away over several days. Traders have removed the stone for their commercial interests, disregarding the natural beauty or tourism potential of the site.”

“The information we have gathered requires further investigation. Before arriving at Shada Pathar, we observed numerous stone crusher machines along both sides of the road. Large stones are being broken down into smaller pieces, enabling them to be sold across different parts of the country,” he further said.

“We have also learned that influential local figures, as well as higher-level traders and influential individuals, are involved in this operation. We will continue to work on this matter and uncover further information,” said the ACC official.

He added: “Today, we are here to find out who might be involved. The report of this visit will be sent to the ACC headquarters, and further action will follow accordingly. We are also examining whether there has been any failure on the part of the local administration.”

Meanwhile, in protest against the looting of Shada Pathar, the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) held a human chain in Sylhet on Tuesday. At the end of the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.