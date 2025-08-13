Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ACC: Thousands of crores worth of stone looted from Shada Pathar

The ACC will investigate further and report findings to its headquarters for action

Anti-Corruption Commission officials inspect Shada Pathar in Sylhet as part of an ongoing investigation into the looting of stones worth thousands of crores of taka, while local activists protest the illegal extraction of the region’s natural resources on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 09:19 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has reported that stones worth thousands of crores of taka have been looted from Shada Pathar in Sylhet over the past few months.

On Wednesday, Rafi Md Nazmus Sadat, assistant director of the ACC Sylhet office, visited Shada Pathar during an investigation and shared these findings. A nine-member team, led by him, conducted an on-site inspection of the area.

During the visit, they collected various information and evidence from the local administration and residents. The ACC has said that this inspection is part of an ongoing investigation into who is involved in the looting.

Ashraf Uddin, assistant director of the ACC Sylhet district office, said: “Over the past few months, several hundred crores, even thousands of crores of taka worth of stone have been looted here.”

He added: “Local visitors, who come to see the natural beauty of the area, have reported that stones have been taken away over several days. Traders have removed the stone for their commercial interests, disregarding the natural beauty or tourism potential of the site.”

“The information we have gathered requires further investigation. Before arriving at Shada Pathar, we observed numerous stone crusher machines along both sides of the road. Large stones are being broken down into smaller pieces, enabling them to be sold across different parts of the country,” he further said.

“We have also learned that influential local figures, as well as higher-level traders and influential individuals, are involved in this operation. We will continue to work on this matter and uncover further information,” said the ACC official.

He added: “Today, we are here to find out who might be involved. The report of this visit will be sent to the ACC headquarters, and further action will follow accordingly. We are also examining whether there has been any failure on the part of the local administration.”

Meanwhile, in protest against the looting of Shada Pathar, the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) held a human chain in Sylhet on Tuesday. At the end of the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

Topics:

SylhetAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA)
Read More

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

Hearing in three Rajuk plot scam cases against Hasina deferred to Aug 28

Sadapathor looting: Investigation committee formed

ACC Chairman: Corruption can't be eradicated, but its prevalence can be minimized

Plaintiffs testify in 3 cases against Hasina over Rajuk plot scam

Shoe thrown at ACC chairman during public hearing in Bogra

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x