Sunday, October 05, 2025

Flood warning issued for four northern districts

Low-lying areas adjacent to rivers in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram districts may experience flooding

Flood. Photo: Sagor Ghosh/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 07:11 PM

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has indicated a possible flood situation in four northern districts — Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram.

According to a special bulletin released by the centre on Sunday, concerning the river basins in the northern region, heavy to very heavy rainfall inside Bangladesh and upstream may cause the Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers to flow above danger levels within the next 12 hours — between 9am Sunday and 9am Monday or nearby hours.

As a result, low-lying areas adjacent to rivers in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram districts may experience flooding.

The FFWC also reported that in the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred across the Rangpur division and in India’s upstream regions of West Bengal and Sikkim. During this period, 118mm of rainfall was recorded in Panchagarh, 85mm in Dalia of Nilphamari, and 75mm in Pateswary of Kurigram.

Meanwhile, upstream India saw 261mm of rainfall in Darjeeling, 190mm in Cooch Behar, 172mm in Jalpaiguri, 134mm in Siliguri, 89mm in Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh, and 88mm in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC)
