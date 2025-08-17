Padma water recedes, but flood misery remains in Chapainawabganj

Water levels in the Padma River have started receding but the flood situation in the northern district of Chapainawabganj remains unchanged, leaving affected people in distress.

In the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday, the water level in the river dropped 17cm and is now 59cm below the danger mark, indicating relief to flood-hit people, said Ahsan Habib, an engineer at Water Development Board in the district.

The prolonged flooding over the past week has submerged low-lying areas of Sadar and Shibganj upazilas, stranding around 8,500 families and inundating about 2,000 hectares of crops, including Aush, Aman and vegetables, causing huge financial losses to farmers.

Meanwhile, some residents have taken shelter at safer places as large parts of Alatuli, Narayanpur, Panka, Ujirpur, Durlovpur and Monaksha still remain under water.

Rafiqul Islam, a Panka union ward member, said receding water gives some hope but farmers are concerned as they lost their crops.

“It may take seven to 10 days for the situation to improve,” he added.

Panka Union Chairman Abdul Malek said flood-hit people face food shortages and the relief given by the government is insufficient compared to the need.

The upazila administration has been informed about the situation.

District relief officer Aminul Islam said 28 tons of rice and some dry food have been distributed and more supplies will follow once updated lists are received from local representatives.

Residents have urged authorities for faster relief and assistance to cope with ongoing hardships.