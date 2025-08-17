Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Padma water recedes, but flood misery remains in Chapainawabganj

The river fell 17cm to 59cm below danger level, easing flood fears, said WDB engineer Ahsan Habib

Photo shows flood situation in low-lying areas in Chapainawaganj. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 02:42 PM

Water levels in the Padma River have started receding but the flood situation in the northern district of Chapainawabganj remains unchanged, leaving affected people in distress.

In the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday, the water level in the river dropped 17cm and is now 59cm below the danger mark, indicating relief to flood-hit people, said Ahsan Habib, an engineer at Water Development Board in the district.

The prolonged flooding over the past week has submerged low-lying areas of Sadar and Shibganj upazilas, stranding around 8,500 families and inundating about 2,000 hectares of crops, including Aush, Aman and vegetables, causing huge financial losses to farmers.

Meanwhile, some residents have taken shelter at safer places as large parts of Alatuli, Narayanpur, Panka, Ujirpur, Durlovpur and Monaksha still remain under water.

Rafiqul Islam, a Panka union ward member, said receding water gives some hope but farmers are concerned as they lost their crops.

“It may take seven to 10 days for the situation to improve,” he added.

Panka Union Chairman Abdul Malek said flood-hit people face food shortages and the relief given by the government is insufficient compared to the need.

The upazila administration has been informed about the situation.

District relief officer Aminul Islam said 28 tons of rice and some dry food have been distributed and more supplies will follow once updated lists are received from local representatives.

Residents have urged authorities for faster relief and assistance to cope with ongoing hardships.

Topics:

FloodChapainawabganjPadma RiverBangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
Read More

Two female Madrasa students die under mysterious circumstances in Chapainawabganj

Bangladesh’s disabled struggle to survive natural disasters

Lalmonirhat flood: Teesta water recedes, miseries mount

Residents suffer as water levels rise in 3 rivers of Faridpur

100 tons of Indian onion arrive at Sonamasjid land port

Flood miseries ease at Chapainawabganj as Padma river falls

Latest News

Hopes for survivors wane as landslides, flooding bury Pakistan villages

Consensus Commission sends July Charter's final draft to political parties

Fuad: We must organize elections above personal and party interests

GED: Bangladesh's economy shows sign of renewed resilience

US suspends visas for Gazans after far-right influencer posts

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x