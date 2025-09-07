Monday, September 08, 2025

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

Floods left over 500 families waterlogged, submerging homes and roads and disrupting daily life

 

Flood-affected residents move through waterlogged streets in Khagrachari district town after the Chengi River overflowed, inundating homes and roads and leaving hundreds stranded. Photo: UNB
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 11:00 PM

Despite no significant local rainfall, the low-lying areas in Khagrachari district town have been inundated due to swelling of the Chengi River water caused by the onrush of water from upstream, leaving 500 families stranded.

Intermittent rainfall from upstream hills on Saturday night triggered sudden flooding in parts of the district town, including Garu Bazar, Mehedibagh, Uttar Ganjpara, Shobdomia Para, Madhubazar Rajbari, Khobongpuria and Golabari areas of the district town, reported UNB.

A number of villages were also flooded, leaving over 500 families waterlogged, with many homes and roads submerged, causing significant disruption to daily life.

Due to the swelling of the Chengi River water and blocked drainage in canals, there has been persistent waterlogging across many parts of the district town.

Besides, the low-lying areas of Panchhari and Dighinala upazilas were also inundated, affecting fish farms, Aman paddy fields and vegetable crops, which have been submerged under floodwaters.

Mohammad Solaiman, a resident of the Mehedibagh area, said: “There was only light rain last night. We didn’t expect flooding, so we had no preparations. Water entered our house before we realised what was happening—many of our belongings have been damaged.”

Nazmun Ara Sultana, local administrator of Khagrachari municipality and Deputy Director of Local Government, said: “We are monitoring the situation and checking on affected residents. Relief efforts are underway and we are arranging food aid for those impacted. Since the rain has stopped, we hope the water will recede quickly.”

Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker said: "As soon as we received reports of flash flooding, we opened shelters."

“If affected families come to the shelters, we will ensure access to drinking water, food and other essential support,” he added.

Topics:

FloodKhagrachhari
