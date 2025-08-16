Bangladesh’s disabled struggle to survive natural disasters

Bangladesh is home to around 9.2 million people living with disabilities, nearly six in 10 of whom reside in flood- and cyclone-prone regions. Yet when disasters strike, many are left stranded—shelters lack ramps, toilets are inaccessible, relief lines are impossible to stand in, and rescuers often remain untrained to address their needs.

For countless disabled people, survival during floods or cyclones is not just a battle against nature but against a system that was never designed with them in mind.

Umme Kulsum, a physically disabled woman working at an NGO in Belgacha Union of Kurigram Sadar, shared her experience: “Kurigram is a disaster-prone district with frequent river erosion. Persons with disabilities living here are always at risk. Women with disabilities face even greater challenges.”

“During disasters, access to safe shelters, food and medical care, safe water and hygiene facilities—all of these remain out of reach for us,” she added.

Kulsum said many of those involved in rescue operations neither understand their needs nor behave appropriately. She even alleged harassment.

“Sometimes, while rescuing, they touch different parts of our bodies. We feel humiliated. But it’s not something we can openly talk about,” she said.

She also said: “Even when our names are on the government or NGO relief lists, many of us do not receive the aid. If we cannot cross the river or do not arrive on time, the help never reaches us.”

Nurul Amin, president of the Disabled Development Council in Koyra upazila of Khulna, voiced similar concerns.

“A healthy person can move to safety during a cyclone. But we cannot enter cyclone shelters—there are no ramps, wheelchairs do not fit, and there is no designated space inside for us. Even if someone wants to help, there are no arrangements,” he said.

For Moinuddin Sohel, a 35-year-old visually impaired man from Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni, the struggle begins long before reaching a shelter.

“I cannot understand advance warnings during floods. Only when chaos breaks out around me do I realize something is happening. By then, there is no time to escape. Without help, I remain trapped at home,” he said.

The humiliation continues even during relief distribution.

“I face humiliation while collecting relief. Standing in line, showing papers, responding to names being called—none of it is possible for me. Without someone beside me, I get nothing. Sometimes people even push me aside,” Sohel said.

“The hardest part is in the shelters,” he added. “In an unfamiliar environment, not knowing where the toilets are, where the food is, or who is where—it’s a terrifying experience.”

Authorities Respond

When asked about these challenges, Sayeeda Parvin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kurigram Sadar, told Dhaka Tribune: “During floods or disasters, we always try to give persons with disabilities a little more protection compared to the general population. Especially ensuring that they can safely reach the shelters and remain safe there.”

On relief distribution, she said: “We make sure that no person with disabilities is left out during government and NGO relief distribution. For those who cannot come to the shelters, we arrange for relief to reach them through their families.”

Regarding incompetence or harassment during rescue operations, she said: “We have not yet received any formal complaints on this matter. But since we are learning of it through you, we will certainly take appropriate measures.”

The UNO admitted that structural barriers remain. “We do not have dedicated shelters of our own. During disasters, local schools are usually used as shelters. Even if we want to provide facilities for persons with disabilities, it is often not possible because most schools lack ramps or accessible toilets. Thus, we have taken the initiative to build a new shelter, where all necessary facilities, including ramps and accessible toilets, will be ensured for persons with disabilities,” she said.

For now, however, millions of Bangladeshis with disabilities continue to face disasters with fear and uncertainty—knowing that when the floods rise or the storms roar, they may once again be left behind.