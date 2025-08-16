Lalmonirhat flood: Teesta water recedes, miseries mount

Although water levels in the Teesta River have started to recede the suffering of thousands of flood-hit people continues as waterborne diseases spread in Lalmonirhat district .

The water level of the Teesta started to drop below the danger mark on Friday morning bringing slight relief but various waterborne diseases are on the rise due to the scarcity of drinking water, further exacerbating the suffering of flood victims.

The Water Development Board recorded the Teesta’s water level at 51.92 metres at the Dalia Barrage point in Hatibandha upazila—23 centimeters below the danger mark around 2pm on Friday.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the river began swelling from the night of Monday due to continuous rainfall and onrush of water from the upstream.

Floodwaters submerged large portions of Lalmonirhat Sadar, Patgram, Hatibandha, Kaliganj, and Aditmari upazilas and low-lying areas along the riverbanks, leaving nearly 10,000 people stranded.

The worst-hit areas are Dahagram in Patgram upazila, Goddimari, Dowani, Choyani, Saniajan, Singimari, Sindurna, Holdibari and Dowabari in Hatibandha upazila, Bhotmari, Shoilmari and Nohali in Kaliganj upazila, Mahishkhocha, Gobordhan and Bahadurpara in Aditmari upazila and Khuniagachh, Kulaghat, Mogolhat, Rajpur, Borobari and Gokunda unions in Sadar upazila of the district.

Families faced severe hardship as floodwaters entered homes and women were cooking once a day on makeshift stoves inside their houses or on embankments and roads.

Many villagers sheltered their cattle under polythene tents on high grounds.

Salma Begum, a resident of Gaddimari village in Hatibandha upazila, said: "The roads have been submerged. There is water from knee to waist in every house in our village. Cooking, eating, living and using the toilet have all become difficult. We could not sleep at night. I am in panic with the children, wondering when someone will fall into the water."

Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, Sunil Kumar, said, “ Now the Teesta water levels have dropped below the danger mark but it will take some time for the situation to improve. Residents are being urged to remain alert.”

As of Friday afternoon, Teesta’s water was flowing 23 cm below the danger level.

"We are monitoring the situation round the clock," he added.