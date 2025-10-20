July warriors express regret over Friday clash, seek medical and legal support

Members of the July warriors met the National Consensus Commission on Monday at the LD Hall of the National Parliament, expressing regret over the clash that occurred at the South Plaza on Friday and seeking assistance for medical and legal support.

The session was attended by Vice President of the Commission Prof Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Mohammad Ayub Miah, and Monir Haidar, special assistant to the chief adviser on national consensus formation.

The warriors said many were denied necessary medical treatment at hospitals since the last Eid al-Azha, despite holding health cards, calling the situation “extremely distressing and inhumane.” They urged the health adviser to issue a directive to all hospitals to ensure proper care and also requested legal protection and identity cards for each warrior.

Regarding the Friday incident, they said they had gone to voice legitimate demands, not to cause disorder or violence. They claimed outsiders infiltrated the area and engaged in clashes and vandalism, identifying 20 to 25 individuals.

They requested the commission’s help in withdrawing the four cases filed that day. The commission assured that all their demands would be “seriously” considered, relevant authorities informed, and necessary steps taken to address their concerns.