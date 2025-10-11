Saturday, October 11, 2025

1 killed, 5 injured in safety tank explosion in Ashulia

OC of Ashulia Police Station confirmed the body was recovered, the family was notified, and legal action is ongoing

A safety tank explosion occurred in Ashulia around a tin-shed house in the Bhadaile area of Dhamsona Union on October 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune.
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 12:21 PM

A safety tank explosion in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, claimed the life of a man named Rabbani. At least five people were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred around 3am on Friday night at a tin-shed house owned by Rahmatullah in the Bhadaile area of Dhamsona Union.

The information was confirmed by Ashulia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hannan around 11am on Saturday.

The deceased, Rabbani, was the manager of Rahmatullah’s tin-shed house and a resident of Shariakandi in Bogra district. The injured are: Md Rohan, Iman Ali, Faria Begum Ratna, Ishrat Jahan Riya, and Sonia Akter.

All of them were residents of the house.

Fire Service duty officer Kawsar Ali said the explosion occurred around 3am. Upon receiving the report, two units from DEPZ Fire Service rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operation.

Rabbani died on the spot, and five others were injured. They have been given medical treatment and are currently out of danger.

OC Abdul Hannan stated that the body of the deceased has been recovered and the family has been informed.

Legal procedures regarding the incident are currently underway.

