Tongi firemen to receive treatment guidance from Singapore doctor, says home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said a doctor from Singapore is coming Tuesday night to decide the protocol for the treatment of the firemen injured in the chemical warehouse explosion at Tongi on Monday night.

“Four fire service personnel sustained burn injuries in the fire at chemical warehouse at Tongi. One of them died while others are undergoing treatment at the burn institute today. Two of the three firemen are still in critical condition. A doctor is coming from Singapore to Dhaka tonight for deciding their treatment protocol,” he said.

He made the comments while speaking to journalists on Tuesday night after attending the namaz-e-janaza of firefighter Shamim Ahmed, 42, at the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Headquarters.

The home adviser said the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIPBS) is an international standard heath facility to provide the best possible treatment of the burn injured.

He continued that the doctors of the public health services are also well reputed and highly professional.

Expressing shock and sorrow at the death of Shamim, he described the firefighter as martyr as he died on duty.

“Everyone has to remember that the firefighters are working with high risks and their sacrifice should be recognized by all,” he said.

The home adviser has assured that the family members of Shamim will be given a handsome amount of money for their livelihoods.

The fire broke out at the chemical warehouse at Sahara Market in Tongi, Gazipur, around 3:29pm on Monday which was later brought under control with two and a half hours of intense efforts around 7pm the same day.

Four firemen suffered severe burn injuries when an explosion occurred at the chemical godown while they were dousing the flame.

Fire fighters Shamim Ahmed, 42, and Nurul Huda, 40, suffered nearly 100% burn injuries, while Fire Officer Khondoker Jannatul Nayem, 35, sustained 42% burn injuries and firefighter Joy Hasan, 24, received 5% burn injuries in the fire.

Of them, firefighter Shamim Ahmed succumbed to his injuries around 3pm on Tuesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) and other inured firefighters are now undergoing treatment at the public health facility.

“Condition of two firemen, Nurul Huda and Nayem is still critical,” said a resident surgeon of NIBPS told BSS.

Earlier in the morning, Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury visited the fire victims at the burn institute and assured them of giving the best treatment.