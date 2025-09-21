Eternal puja traditions of Old Dhaka shine anew

The biggest religious festival of the Sanatan community, Sharadiya Durga Puja, is knocking at the door.

The fragrance of sheuli flowers and the white kashful blossoms swaying in the autumn announce the arrival of Goddess Durga. Across the capital and in different parts of the country, temples and makeshift mandaps are buzzing with the final stages of preparation. The goddess and her divine family are being adorned in colorful decorations.

Only seven days remain before the rituals begin. Idol makers are spending busy hours giving the finishing touches with brush and paint to bring the idols to life.

The festival will formally commence next Sunday morning with the bodhon (invocation) of Goddess Durga. The festive spirit has already spread, touching the hearts of children, youth, and people of all ages.

As in previous years, the narrow lanes of Old Dhaka are filling up with beautifully crafted temporary mandaps. Preparations are particularly vibrant in Shankhari Bazar, Lakshmi Bazar, Shyam Bazar, Tanti Bazar, Kolta Bazar, Murgitola, and Dalpotti, where work is progressing in full swing.

In these neighborhoods, skilled artisans are shaping idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Mahishasur with clay, bamboo, straw, and rope, before carefully completing them with plastering and painting.

Piece by piece, the images of the deities are taking form through their artistry. A visit to the mandaps reveals their devotion, as they remain deeply engaged in their work, bringing the gods and goddesses to life with delicate craftsmanship.

Idol-making is now in its final stage, with some artisans already starting to paint the statues. At the same time, the pandals are being decorated with bamboo, fabric, lighting, and various ornaments to welcome the festivities. Organizers, craftsmen, artists, and local residents are passing busy days in preparation for the grand celebration.

The artisans usually make idols in the Ajanta style, known as oriental idols. These have become increasingly popular in recent years. In this style, the sari, jewelry, and body decorations are all crafted with clay and colors, instead of using separate accessories that need to be purchased.

Potters say that every year they eagerly wait for the chance to create idols of Goddess Durga. For them, it is not just a means of livelihood but also deeply tied to their faith, devotion, and love. They build the idol of Goddess Durga with the same care and affection as one would for their own mother.

“Almost 70% of the work is done, and now we are focusing on coloring and detailing,” said idol-maker Komol Pal.

He added: “Earlier, the total cost for making and decorating an idol used to be around Tk70,000-80,000. But now, due to rising prices of materials and higher wages for artisans, the cost has almost doubled.”

He further said: “Still, we must continue this work because it is a part of our religious tradition. In the final stage, the goddess will be dressed in attire, ornaments, and other decorative art.”

Another artisan, Gopal Pal, said: “Since the puja came earlier this year, we are under extra pressure. The payment mostly depends on the design of the idol, but many clients are choosing low-budget options.”

He added: “So, even with all the extra work, our earnings are almost the same as before. The cost of materials has increased a lot, and the country’s overall condition is not helping either.”

Meanwhile, Shankhari Bazar is bustling with overflowing crowds. Ahead of Sharadiya Durga Puja, people are buying not only essential puja items but also decorative accessories for the deities. From incense sticks, lamps, and crowns to saris and jewellery, shoppers are keeping the markets busy, and shopkeepers are seeing a sharp rise in sales.

Ashok Mitra, a shop owner in Shankhari Bazar, said: “Prices are higher compared to last year, so the number of buyers is a bit lower. The demand for saris is also relatively low, as most idols are being made in the Ajanta style this year. Still, overall sales are better, and we are able to make a profit.”

Decorator Shafik Alam said: “Painting work is going on in the temples. We have already started the initial decoration of the pandals and mandaps. The work will be finished within three to four days.”

On Sunday, with the end of Pitru Paksha on Mahalaya, the festive time of Devi Paksha began. This marks the arrival of Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Hindus.

The celebrations will officially start next Sunday, with Shashthi Tithi, when the goddess is welcomed. The festival will end on Thursday, with Dashami, when the idols of Goddess Durga will be immersed in rivers and ponds.

Notably, this year, Durga Puja will be celebrated in about 33,000 pandals across Bangladesh, including around 250 in Dhaka city.