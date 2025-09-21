Gas cylinder blast in Chittagong: 2 die at Burn Institute

Two people, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Charpara area in the middle of Satkania and Chandanaish upazilas on Wednesday, died at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka early Sunday.

The deceased were Md Yusuf, 30 of Cox’s Bazar district and Md Idris, 26, son of Nasir Uddin of Chandanaish upazila.

They breathed their last while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Dr Mohammad Khaled of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Ten people suffered burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital from where four of them were sent to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for better treatment.

Six of the injured are undergoing treatment at CMCH with 40-70% burn injuries.