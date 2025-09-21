Sunday, September 21, 2025

Durga Puja begins through Mahalaya

This year, Shashthi Puja will be celebrated on September 28 while Bijoya Dashami on October 2 

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 01:27 PM

Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Hindu community’s largest religious festival, Durga Puja, is being observed across the country amid festivity on Sunday.

From early morning, temples across resonated with Chandipath, tarpan rituals, and devotional hymns in praise of Goddess Durga. The serene autumn dawn ushered in Devipaksha, the fortnight dedicated to the goddess, through the traditional recitation of sacred verses.

According to Hindu myth, Mahalaya carries the significance of the descent of the goddess to the mortal realm. It is not only the formal beginning of the festivities but also a deeply spiritual occasion for devotees.

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

From this day, the countdown to Durga Puja begins. This year, Shashthi Puja will be celebrated on September 28 while Bijoya Dashami on October 2 will mark the goddess’s departure to Kailash.

Scriptures mention three major milestones of Durga Puja—Mahalaya, Bodhon, and Sandhi Puja. On Mahalaya, Goddess Durga receives the divine mandate to defeat the demon king Mahishasura.

Empowered by the combined forces of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, she emerges as `Mahashakti’, adorned with ten weapons and riding a lion, ultimately slaying Mahishasura after a nine-day battle.

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

Topics:

Durga PujaMahalaya celebration
