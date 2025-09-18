Dhaka’s autorickshaw boom: A lifeline for drivers, a nightmare for citizens

The number of battery-powered autorickshaws in Dhaka has surged to an estimated 1.5 million, reshaping the capital’s transport landscape but also fueling accidents, traffic congestion, and frustration among citizens.

Authorities promised a Buet-designed standardized model earlier this year, but four months on, none have appeared. Officials now say they will be rolled out in October with strict controls, number plates, and driver training.

Pedal rickshaws fading

Traditional rickshaw pullers are among the worst hit. At Shewrapara, 63-year-old Afsar, a pedal rickshaw puller for three decades, waited more than half an hour for passengers but earned only Tk100 in an afternoon. “Earlier, I could save Tk500 a day. Now, I can hardly manage my meals.”

Many like him have abandoned pedal rickshaws. Dhaka Tribune found more than 10 who switched to autorickshaws in the past year.

Garage owners are also phasing out pedals. Mohammad Salam, who once ran 150 pedal rickshaws, now rents out 85 battery-run ones, paying Tk 90,000 monthly in electricity bills.

“Today, none of my pedal rickshaws remain,” he said.

Why autos are booming

Drivers cite higher earnings and easy returns. Abdul Karim from Netrakona said his battery-run rickshaw pays him Tk 1,200–1,400 daily, leaving Tk 1,000 after expenses. “After the fall of the Awami League government, the number of autorickshaws has skyrocketed. With no government in place, there is no control anymore,” he added.

Former bakery worker Mohammad Yunus Molla now makes Tk18,000–20,000 a month driving an autorickshaw, compared to Tk12,000 before.

Private university student Shakil Ahmed said: “From my experience, I feel that the number of autorickshaws is twice or three times higher than last year.”

Collisions and chaos

The boom comes with consequences. Ride-sharing biker Mohammad Nuruzzaman said: “They drive down the middle of the road without mirrors, causing accidents. I myself was severely injured in a collision near Titumir College.”

Private car owner Monir Hossain said his parked vehicle was damaged by an autorickshaw in Mohammadpur. “When I confronted the driver, he brought more men to attack me. I had to spend Tk12,000 to repair my car.”

Others echoed similar frustrations. Laguna driver Sujon called autorickshaws the “biggest nuisance” on Dhaka’s roads, while pedestrian Taslima Nasrin said many drivers are “young and reckless,” causing rising accidents.

Jigatola resident Mahfuz Hossain told Dhaka Tribune his ride-sharing vehicle was damaged when an autorickshaw hit it. “Now, I use ride-sharing services instead of my own car in fear of these rickshaws,” he said. “These drivers are inexperienced and do not know their vehicles properly.”

Official crackdown

Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Mohammad Azaz said 500–1,000 autorickshaws are being removed daily with police help. He confirmed that new eco-friendly rickshaws will be introduced in October in such areas as Dhanmondi, Paltan, Uttara, Diabari, and Nikunja.

“One lakh drivers will be trained to operate the new rickshaws. A yearly road charge of Tk 1,200 may also be introduced,” he said.

Between January and August this year, police took action against 191,252 rickshaws, dumping more than 40,000, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman said 25 agencies are working together to keep Dhaka “a beautiful and livable city,” but admitted that police face manpower shortages in controlling the free movement of battery-run autorickshaws.

Despite crackdowns and promises of reform, the city remains caught between modernization and disorder. For many, autorickshaws mean survival and income. For others, they are a daily source of danger and disruption.