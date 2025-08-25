Fouzul: Autorickshaws risky, yet vital for livelihoods

Battery-run autorickshaws pose safety concerns and should be removed from the capital’s streets, said Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.

However, he acknowledged their role as a vital source of employment for many, pointing out the challenge of balancing regulation with livelihoods.

The adviser was speaking to reporters on Monday after a meeting at the Secretariat on the overall situation and condition of highways in Dhaka.

“Ideally, these vehicles are risky and cause traffic jams. They should be removed. But one thing must be remembered — they provide jobs for many people. We’re not in a position to offer alternative employment. Behind every autorickshaw, there is a family whose livelihood depends on it,” he said.

He added: “If I say today that no autorickshaw will be allowed on the roads from tomorrow, and the police start taking action, think how many drivers will come out in protest. After that, will anyone even be able to use the roads?”

“We know what the ideal situation should be. We know which direction we need to take — and we’re trying to move towards that. We’re working to reduce traffic congestion. But there are some real-life challenges we have to accept,” he further said.

The adviser also noted that battery-powered rickshaws are using electricity illegally, and said the Electricity Department has been instructed to take steps to stop illegal charging.

Local Government Division Secretary Rezaul Maksud Jahedi said they have prepared a regulation to control autorickshaws in Dhaka city.

“We’ve also arranged training for the drivers so they understand and follow traffic rules,” he added.

As a trial, slow-moving, three-wheeled rickshaws will be allowed on two roads in Dhaka North and South City Corporations. These vehicles will be fuel-efficient, low-cost, and convenient for passengers, he said.

They are also expected to help reduce traffic congestion to some extent.

“If the trial is successful, we’ll roll it out across the city,” the secretary added.

Maksud expressed hope that the pilot project would yield good results, as the traffic police, city authorities, and other departments are involved.