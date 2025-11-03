Monday, November 03, 2025

2 killed in Tangail road crash

According to police, an unidentified bus hit an auto-rickshaw while it was passing through Gharinda underpass

The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged, leaving the driver and passenger critically injured

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 08:18 PM

Two people were killed when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Gharinda bypass on the Dhaka-Tangail highway yesterday.

The dead were identified as Saheb Ali of Akua area and Abdullah of Bhukta area in Kalihati upazila of Tangail.

According to police, an unidentified bus hit an auto-rickshaw while it was passing through Gharinda underpass. The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged, leaving the driver and passenger critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Tangail General Hospital. As their condition worsened, doctors referred them to Dhaka, but both died on the way.

Elenga Highway Police Outpost in-charge Sharif Hossain said efforts are underway to identify the bus involved in the accident. The bodies have been handed over to their families.

Local residents said accidents frequently occur under Gharinda underpass. They urged authorities to install CCTV cameras and speed bumps in the area to prevent further mishaps.

Topics:

Road CrashDhaka-Tangail HighwayAuto Rickshaw
