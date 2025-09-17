IGP: Tight security in force for Duga Puja

Police have tightened security across the country ahead of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu Community, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Wednesday.

“Police have taken three-tier security measures before, during and after the celebration of Durga Puja,” he said while speaking at a program over the law and order situation at Police Headquarters in Dhaka.

This year, the Durga Puja will be celebrated in a festive mood across the country as police will remain vigilant for the security of the puja mandaps, he hoped.

He also sought cooperation from all to ensure the smooth celebration of Durga Puja.

Strict vigilance will be maintained to prevent any untoward incidents during the Durga Puja celebrations, said the IGP.

Puja organisers were asked to contact the national emergency service 999 or the nearest police station if any suspicious activity is noticed, he said.

The Puja Udjapan Parishad leaders were also urged to ensure CCTV surveillance and deploy volunteers for round-the-clock security at each mandap.

Besides, additional law enforcement agencies, including plainclothes police, along with SWAT teams, Crime Response Teams (CRT) and Bomb Disposal Units, will remain on standby during the festival to avoid untoward incidents, said Baharul Alam.

Monitoring cells will also be set up at the Police Headquarters and all relevant police units during the puja period.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at 31,566 mandaps across the country from Sunday to October 2.