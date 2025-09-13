Saturday, September 13, 2025

2 killed in Mymensingh road crash

15 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses

Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 11:30 AM

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred in front of Bharadoba Tasrif Cotton Mill when the bus of Shyamoli Bangla Paribahan collided head-on with the Mymensingh-bound Ayan-Rayan Paribahan, leaving two dead on the spot and 15 others injured, said Atiqur Rahman, senior station officer of Bhaluka Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The injured were taken to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and the critically injured ones were sent to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

Police seized the two buses.

Topics:

Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway
