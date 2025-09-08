Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RMG workers block highway over unpaid wages

The factory owners did not pay their salaries since July

Workers of Alif Casual Ltd block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Columbia intersection in Gazipur on Monday. September 8, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 01:13 PM

Workers of Alif Casual Ltd in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for around 45 minutes on Monday, demanding payment of their pending wages.

From 8am to 8:45am, the workers staged a demonstration by occupying the highway at the Columbia intersection in Basan under Gazipur Metropolitan’s Basan police station area.

Workers, seeking anonymity, said the factory authorities had not paid their wages since July.

"September is already underway, but we haven’t received our August wages either. We had requested time from our landlords, our children’s schools, and private tutors to clear dues, but since the factory did not pay us, we have been unable to pay them,” one worker said.

The workers further said the factory owners did not pay wages for July, but instead declared general holidays from August 28 to September 4, and again for two days on Saturday and Sunday. When workers returned to the factory on Monday, they refused to join work and began protesting on the highway, demanding arrears.

Gazipur Industrial Police (Basan zone) Inspector Farukul Alam said the highway was cleared around 8:45am after industrial police convinced the workers to leave. Vehicular movement then returned to normal. Discussions between the workers and the authorities are currently being held inside the factory, he added.

Attempts to reach Alif Casual Ltd officials for comment were unsuccessful.

Topics:

ProtestDhaka-Mymensingh HighwayRoad blocked
Read More

BAU students lift railway blockade; train services resume

Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

SAU students end blockade at Agargaon after one hour; Traffic resumes

Engineering protests: Talks with protesters end without resolution on day of clashes

Why are Buet students protesting?

Protesting engineering students urged to submit demands for quick resolution

Latest News

Tarique urges vigilance to restore democracy, foil conspiracies

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x