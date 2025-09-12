Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hili land port to remain shut for 8 days during Durga Puja

As a result, no import or export of goods will take place through the port during the period

File image of a truck with goods enter Hili land port in Dinajpur on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 09:26 PM

Trade activities through Hili land port will remain suspended for eight consecutive days from September 26 due to Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

As a result, no import or export of goods will take place through the port during the period. The decision was conveyed to Bangladesh’s Hili Customs C&F Agents Association by India’s Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association through an official letter.

Shahinoor Islam, general secretary of Hili Customs C&F Agents Association, said Indian traders, in consultation with port users, decided to halt goods movement through the port from September 26 to October 3 on the occasion of Durga Puja. Normal operations will resume from October 4, he added.

However, cross-border movement of passengers with valid passports and visas will continue through the Hili immigration check-post from 9am to 6:30pm every day. Officer-in-Charge of Hili Immigration Check-post Ariful Islam said immigration activities are not affected by festivals or public holidays.

Meanwhile, the revenue officer of Hili Land Customs Station, MR Zaman Bandhan, said customs activities will continue as usual except during official holidays in Bangladesh. Traders may complete their customs procedures by paying the required duties if they wish, he added.

Topics:

Durga PujaHili Land Port (HLP)
Read More

Durga Puja: Bangladesh to export 1,200 tons ilish to India

Home adviser: No gathering of alcohol, drug during Durga Puja

Home adviser: Instability being plotted ahead of Durga Puja

Typhoid vaccination campaign delayed

Export-import activities resume in Hili land port

Longer Eid, Puja holidays approved for 2025

Latest News

Khulna City Corporation announces 719.50C budget for FY26

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Recent series victory boosts Tigers ahead of SL clash

Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

Real Madrid's Alonso: Those who deserve it will play

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x