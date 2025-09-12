Hili land port to remain shut for 8 days during Durga Puja

Trade activities through Hili land port will remain suspended for eight consecutive days from September 26 due to Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

As a result, no import or export of goods will take place through the port during the period. The decision was conveyed to Bangladesh’s Hili Customs C&F Agents Association by India’s Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association through an official letter.

Shahinoor Islam, general secretary of Hili Customs C&F Agents Association, said Indian traders, in consultation with port users, decided to halt goods movement through the port from September 26 to October 3 on the occasion of Durga Puja. Normal operations will resume from October 4, he added.

However, cross-border movement of passengers with valid passports and visas will continue through the Hili immigration check-post from 9am to 6:30pm every day. Officer-in-Charge of Hili Immigration Check-post Ariful Islam said immigration activities are not affected by festivals or public holidays.

Meanwhile, the revenue officer of Hili Land Customs Station, MR Zaman Bandhan, said customs activities will continue as usual except during official holidays in Bangladesh. Traders may complete their customs procedures by paying the required duties if they wish, he added.