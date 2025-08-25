Monday, August 25, 2025

Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 6

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country on September 6 with due religious solemnity, reported BSS.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday evening, with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik in the chair, said a press release.

The meeting informed that as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Sunday, the holy month of Safar will end on Monday with 30 days.

The holy month of Rabiul Awal of 1447 Hijri will begin from next Tuesday, it added. 

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia, with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

Topics:

National Moon Sighting CommitteeEid-e-MiladunnabiProphet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh)
