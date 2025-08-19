Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ducsu election: Nomination forms collection ends

93 candidates collected their nomination forms on the eighth and final day

The chief returning officer provides information on the collection of nomination forms for Ducsu in a press briefing on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at the Senate building. Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 08:53 PM

The collection of nomination forms for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election has been completed.

On the eighth and final day of nomination paper distribution for the upcoming Ducsu election, 93 candidates collected their nomination forms.

Prof Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin, chief returning officer of Ducsu, shared this information during a press briefing held in front of the chief returning officer's office on the third floor of Dhaka University's Senate Building on Tuesday.

The chief returning officer stated: "Today we distributed 93 nomination papers and received submissions from 106 candidates. So far, a total of 658 people have collected nomination papers, while 1,226 students have collected nomination papers for hall union positions."

Regarding the extension of the nomination paper distribution deadline, he explained that on Monday, many students came from distant places to collect nomination papers, but we couldn't provide them with the papers due to time constraints.

"Keeping in mind the long-standing expectations of the students, we formed a commission last night and decided to extend the nomination paper distribution period by one day," he stated.

Ducsu Election
