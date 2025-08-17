People urged not to be misled over Adviser Farooki's sickness

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has asked the country's people not to be misled over the ailment of Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, saying that he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

"At present, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is out of danger," said a press release issued by Senior Information Officer of Cultural Affairs Ministry Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin on Sunday.

Referring to doctors, the release said the adviser fell sick due to excessive work pressure.

Asking the people not to be misled by any information that does not come from reliable sources, it said a medical board comprising specialist doctors will sit on Sunday at the hospital.

After the board meeting, further decisions regarding the adviser's treatment will be announced, the release added.

The cultural affairs adviser suddenly fell ill on Saturday while attending a workshop in Cox's Bazar.

He was later brought to Dhaka for treatment.