Condolences pour in for Language Movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq

Condolences continued to pour in following the death of Language Movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq.

Advisers to the interim government expressed deep sorrow and grief at his passing on Friday.

In separate condolence messages, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

"With the passing of Ahmad Rafiq, the nation has lost a truly wise man. However, his thoughts, actions, and ideals will continue to guide future generations," said Adviser Farooki in his message.

Adviser Sharmeen Murshid said: "As a leading fighter of the Language Movement, Ahmad Rafiq played an unforgettable role in the struggle to protect the dignity of our mother tongue. Moreover, his contribution to social thought, literature, and culture was truly unique. Throughout his life, he wrote for free thought, human values, and progress - inspiring generations."

On behalf of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, its Director General and poet Rezauddin Stalin also expressed deep shock and profound respect at the demise of the Language Movement veteran.

Ahmad Rafiq passed away at Birdem Hospital in the capital on Thursday night due to old-age complications. He was 96.

He breathed his last at around 10:12pm after doctors removed his ventilation support, a cultural activist confirmed.

Born on September 12, 1929, in Shahbazpur under Brahmanbaria district, Rafiq was a noted figure in the 1952 Language Movement. He worked closely with students from various campuses and was the only student from Dhaka Medical College to have an arrest warrant issued against him in 1954.

In 1958, he published his first book Shilpo Songskriti Jibon (Art, Culture, and Life), and went on to write extensively on language, culture, and society.

For his outstanding contributions to literature and thought, he received numerous accolades, including the Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, and Rabindra Sahitya Award.