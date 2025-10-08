Adviser Sharmeen: Community cooperation key to safeguarding girls

Adviser to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, urged communities to work alongside the government to ensure the safety of girls.

She added that the primary responsibility of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs should be to ensure the protection and security of girls.

She made these comments on Wednesday at an event organized to celebrate National Girl Child Day 2025. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Department of Women Affairs, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum.

"We are working to establish a framework for this and trying to reach girls as quickly as possible. We are extending our staff to the grassroots level so they can provide assistance to children within 24 hours if they face any danger," she said.

She added: "I dream that one day Bangladesh will truly be for children. I believe when our girls, our children, can stand with their heads held high, the entire nation stands tall."

The day's celebrations began at 8:30am with a rally starting from Dhaka University's Swimming Pool Gate (adjacent to Doel Chattar). The rally was inaugurated by Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. The rally concluded at Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

This was followed by a discussion session, an awards ceremony, and a cultural program at 10:30am at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.

The event was chaired by Mamtaz Ahmed, senior secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The event was inaugurated with a screening of a documentary titled "We build dreams; We fight with courage." The welcome address was delivered by Shaheen Akhter Dolly, vice-president of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum. Two children then shared their perspectives.

Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar argued that the deprivation and neglect of women have continued for generations and have become ingrained in our blood, forming part of the culture.

He further said that in our country too, women and girls face “discrimination and neglect” in various ways.

"This needs to end from childhood. We must understand that girls are not a burden on society in any way. They are just as important as boys. Given the opportunity, our girls can become educated, capable, and earning members of society. They too can conquer the world. Therefore, we must create opportunities for them," he added.

Mamtaz Ahmed emphasized the need to create an environment where girls and boys can grow up on equal footing. She further emphasized the need to pay “special attention” to girls, citing that they are still lagging behind in many ways, focusing particularly on preventing violence against girls and child marriage.

"At the same time, boys should work to ensure that girls don't become victims of violence and child marriage. The Kishor-Kishori Clubs are playing an important role in this regard. The ministry is about to launch a special initiative for child protection. We want our daughters to excel not only in education but in all fields, including culture."

Kazi Golam Towsif, director general of the Department of Women Affairs, claimed that the society and state have still not been able to give girls the “recognition and protection” they deserve.

"Therefore, we all need to work so that girls can develop themselves and contribute to the welfare of the country," he added.

Dilara Begum, director general of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, argued that the structure created in our society has kept girls “subordinate”, but they are not behind in any way.

"They played a leading role in the agricultural revolution that changed world history. They continue to demonstrate competence in education, sports, and culture. Actually, girls are held back mainly by patriarchal mentality, which needs to end," she added.

At the end of the event, the book "Konnashishu-20" and a poster published for National Girl Child Day 2025 were unveiled, and prizes were awarded to winners of a drawing competition. Finally, the day's celebrations concluded with a cultural program.