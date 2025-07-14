July Memorial Museum to be inaugurated on August 5

The July Memorial Museum will be inaugurated on August 5, as the work of the museum is almost at its final stage.

"Preparations are underway accordingly (to open the museum on August 5)," Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki told a press conference at the Ganabhaban on Monday.

Farooki said: "The July Memorial Museum will be inaugurated on August 5. However, the museum will be open for visitors later."

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were, among others, present at the press conference.

Farooki said: “After entering the museum, a visitor will be able to understand why the July uprising happened, as well as recall the memories of the Awami League's misrule and the mass uprising.”

He said: “The court will hold the trial of Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts, but our aim is that a visitor can judge Sheikh Hasina's crimes with his own conscience when he or she visits the museum".

The cultural affairs adviser said a legal framework will be established to maintain the July Memorial Museum.

According to official sources, photos of the July uprising, various memorials, clothes of martyrs, letters, important documents, newspaper cuttings of that time, audio and videos, and other materials will be kept in the July Memorial Museum.

In addition, the scene of the escape of Sheikh Hasina will also be given a special place there.

This museum will be a part of the Bangladesh National Museum.