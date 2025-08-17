Mostofa Sarwar Farooki airlifted to Dhaka after falling ill in Cox’s Bazar

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was airlifted to Dhaka on Saturday night after falling ill during his official visit to Cox’s Bazar.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin told the media that Farooki began experiencing abdominal pain in the evening and was examined by doctors. After contacting his family, a helicopter carrying Farooki departed for Dhaka at 10:32 pm.

Cox’s Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, said the adviser had to return to Dhaka due to health complications and that the police provided the required protocol.

He added that Farooki had been staying at the Ocean Paradise Hotel in the town, from where he was taken by ambulance to Cox’s Bazar airport.

According to the district administration, Farooki arrived in Cox’s Bazar on Friday afternoon for a four-day official tour and had already attended several programs by Saturday afternoon before his condition worsened.

Actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, wife of the cultural adviser, told the media that he was out of danger and said she would provide further details at a later time.