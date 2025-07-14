Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Cultural program commemorates July mass uprising at Shaheed Minar

The event was part of a month-long series of initiatives aimed at reviving public memory of the uprising

A cultural program titled "Mora Jhonjar Moto Uddam," featuring musical performances, film screenings, and a drone show, is held at the Central Shaheed Minar as part of month-long events commemorating the July mass uprising, on Monday, July 14, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 11:53 PM

A cultural program titled "Mora Jhonjar Moto Uddam," a concert and a drone show were organized at the Shaheed Minar on Monday, as part of an initiative of a month-long series of programs to revive the memories of the July uprising.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy with support from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Dhaka University, held various events on Monday at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, and the ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dhaka, Ramis Şen, were present at the event.

DU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Mofidur Rahman, DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, along with other government officials and representatives from several embassies, were also present at the event.

The event included a “July Women's Day” film screening, memory sharing by martyrs' families and July fighters, songs of July and a drone show.

The program began with the performance of the national anthem.

The national anthem was performed collectively by vocalists from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the Music Department of Dhaka University, and popular singer Sayan.

Sayan also separately performed popular songs.

A documentary produced by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was screened in observance of “July Women's Day.”

Following screenings included films “Dipak Kumar Goswami Speaking” and “July Bishad Sindhu.”

Participants from the July uprising and members of martyrs' families shared their experiences.

The band Ila La La La La also performed at the event.

On July 14, 2024, female students from Dhaka University dormitories brought new life to the movement. This vivid moment was recreated above the Shaheed Minar through a drone show.

The first phase of the drone show depicted how Bangladesh reached the point of July.

The second phase showed how the mass uprising on July 14 marked the beginning of the uprising. 

Additionally, many screens were set in the DU area to live broadcast the event.

