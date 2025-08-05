A year after the storm: Khulna’s police scrutinized, economy steady

In the year following the Monsoon Revolution, Khulna has stood at a crossroads - grappling with a surge in violent crime while quietly sustaining economic resilience.

The city’s pulse has been erratic: tense in its alleys, steady in its markets, and defiant in its student-led protests.

At the heart of this turbulence lies a police force under siege and a community demanding accountability.

A city on edge

Since August 5 of last year, Khulna has witnessed 27 murders - an alarming spike that has shaken public confidence and ignited widespread protests.

The Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) claims to have solved 22 of these cases, yet the sense of insecurity remains palpable.

Student groups and residents have taken to the streets, calling for the resignation of KMP Commissioner Md Zulfiqar Ali Haider, accusing the force of failing to maintain peace.

The unrest has not been confined to statistics.

“Murder and assault became daily occurrences,” said Sajidul Islam Bappy, member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Khulna.

His colleague, Zohirul Tanvir, described the past year as one of “extreme fear and unrest,” especially during evening hours when criminal activity surged.

Policing under pressure

Commissioner Haider, in a recent press briefing, acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

He described the policing system as having “almost collapsed” following last year’s public uprising, but emphasized that “multifaceted steps” have since been taken to restore order.

Among these measures are the arrest of top-listed criminals, the recovery of large quantities of weapons and narcotics, and the strengthening of checkposts and mobile patrols.

The commissioner also announced plans for police-public partnership meetings and awareness campaigns targeting teen gangs.

Officers will begin visiting popular hangout spots in the evenings to discourage youth involvement in crime.

Drug abuse remains a central concern.

Haider cited the recent seizure of 19,000 yaba pills from the Horintana area as evidence of ongoing operations.

He urged guardians to ensure that children return home to study in the evenings, rather than loitering outside.

Traffic and tensions

Khulna’s traffic woes have added another layer of complexity.

With nearly 22,000 battery-run easy bikes operating daily - 60% of which enter from outside the city - congestion has worsened.

KMP has trained 6,500 drivers so far and is considering a color-coded system to regulate vehicle flow on alternate days.

Meanwhile, protests continue to simmer.

The arrest of Sub-Inspector Sukanta Das in June, following allegations of assault and vandalism, reignited calls for the commissioner’s removal.

Demonstrators locked the gates of the KMP headquarters and set tires ablaze, demanding accountability.

Economic calm amid chaos

Despite the unrest, Khulna’s economy has held firm.

Prices of essential commodities have remained stable, and students even stepped in to sell goods at fair prices during periods of inflation.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the region earned Tk5,971.40 crore in the 2024–25 fiscal year by exporting jute, shrimp, vegetables, and fruits.

May 2025 marked the highest single-month export value at Tk611.69 crore, with frozen shrimp alone contributing Tk1,990.39 crore.

EPB Director Zeenat Ara attributed the growth to a stable foreign currency situation and Bangladesh’s improved global image.

Commissioner Haider remains optimistic.

“With public support and a coordinated effort, we can overcome the challenges and ensure long-term safety for the city,” he said.

But for many in Khulna, optimism is tempered by lived experience.