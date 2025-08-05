He wanted to be a policeman — they shot him instead

On July 20, 2024, in the heart of Dhaka’s Jatrabari neighborhood, a 19-year-old student named Imam Hasan Taim was shot multiple times by police during a brief curfew relaxation.

He was the son of a senior sub-inspector. He was also a protester. And by evening, he was dead.

One year later, his family still waits for justice.

A son of the movement — and of the police

Taim was a grade 12 student at Government Adamjee Nagar MW College in Narayanganj.

Originally from Etbarpur in Comilla’s Chandina, he had moved to Dhaka with his family due to his father’s posting at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

From the early days of the July movement, Taim was active — attending rallies, organizing with classmates, and refusing to stay silent.

His parents, initially hesitant, eventually supported his activism. His mother, Parveen Begum, even accompanied him to protests, sitting on footpaths to keep watch.

But on July 20, she stayed home to finish household chores. She never saw her son alive again.

The shooting at Kajla footover bridge

According to eyewitnesses and video footage later verified by international agencies, the curfew was relaxed from noon to 2pm.

Around 12:30pm, Taim and his friend Rahat went to have tea near the Kajla footover bridge.

Suddenly, a convoy of 40–45 policemen arrived in Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and opened fire.

Police first shot Taim in the legs, then in the waist. He collapsed.

Rahat tried to drag him to safety but was beaten and shot in the leg himself.

“I didn’t leave him even after he was shot,” Rahat later said.

“I was dragging him from behind. But I felt immense pain in my leg. Imam was saying, ‘I can’t move. Leave me here.’ He was still alive.”

Rahat was rushed to a hospital. Taim was taken by the police to Jatrabari Police Station.

There, according to family accounts and leaked footage, officers kicked him, broke his nose, and left him bleeding. His body was later found at Dhaka Medical College morgue at 4:30pm.

“The autopsy showed more than a hundred holes in his body,” said his elder brother Rabiul Awal. “There were injuries and bullet marks all over.”

Case filed, but justice delayed

On August 20, Parveen Begum filed a murder case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The next day, it was registered at Jatrabari Police Station.

The main accused: Zakir Hossain, then officer-in-charge (Investigation). Several others were unnamed.

The family alleges intimidation and slow progress. Parveen, once vocal in media interviews, has since withdrawn from public view.

“She’s unhappy with the case and feels unsafe,” said Rabiul.

In January 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sent Assistant Commissioner Tanjil Ahmed and two constables to jail for crimes against humanity during the uprising — including involvement in Taim’s killing.

Yet many accused remain free.

Burial under surveillance

On July 21, the family took Taim’s body to Etbarpur. Police reportedly imposed a 30-minute limit for the funeral.

Union Parishad Chairman Abu Yusuf forbade loudspeaker announcements and labeled Taim a Shibir activist. No local policemen attended the burial. Only a few BNP and Jamaat leaders came.

“They tried to steal his body,” said aunt Shahida Akhter. “They knew his father was a policeman. Still, they showed no mercy.”

The family received no financial support. Only grief.

“He wanted to be a policeman like his father,” said Rabiul.

“Instead, he was killed by the very institution he admired.”