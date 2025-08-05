New labour blueprint targets wages, safety, and rights

On the eve of the Monsoon Revolution’s first anniversary, a quiet but consequential shift is underway in Bangladesh’s labour landscape.

While the July 2024 uprising was marked by mass mobilizations and political upheaval, its deeper legacy may lie in the reform blueprints now emerging from the interim government’s commissions.

Among the most ambitious is the Labour Reform Commission, whose final report—submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on April 21—proposes an overhaul of wages, worker protections, and labour laws.

The government formed the Commission in November last year to propose necessary reforms for ensuring labour rights and improving workers' welfare, with Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), as its chief.

Other members of the commission are Dr Mahfuzul Haque, former secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Zakir Hossain, professor at Rajshahi University, Tapan Dutta, president of the Chittagong divisional committee of the Trade Union Centre, Advocate AKM Nasim, former president of the Bangladesh Labour Court Bar Association, M Kamran T Rahman, former president of the Bangladesh Employers Federation, Chowdhury Ashikul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Trade Union Sangha, Shakil Akhter Chowdhury, general secretary of the Bangladesh Labour Federation, Taslima Akhter, a photographer and labour movement activist and Mostafa Al Hossain Akil, a student representative.

The commission’s report is the result of months of nationwide consultations with factory owners, trade unions, worker rights organizations, and international labour experts.

It also reviewed ILO conventions, global supply chain standards, and practices followed in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.

Data from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) informed the recommendations.

The commission has categorized its proposals into short-, medium-, and long-term actions, aimed at transforming labour conditions while maintaining export competitiveness.

Short-term (immediate actions)

Sector-wise minimum wages: Set minimum wages for all industries, revised every two years based on inflation and productivity.

Set minimum wages for all industries, revised every two years based on inflation and productivity. Stronger labour inspections: Upgrade DIFE with more inspectors, digital tools, and enforcement powers to monitor workplace safety and wages.

Upgrade DIFE with more inspectors, digital tools, and enforcement powers to monitor workplace safety and wages. Child and forced labour enforcement: Crack down on child and forced labour, ensuring supply chains are free from exploitation.

Crack down on child and forced labour, ensuring supply chains are free from exploitation. Gender-safe workplaces: Introduce anti-harassment committees, separate restrooms, and childcare facilities at factories.

Medium-term (1–3 years)

Fast-track labour courts: Create dedicated courts and arbitration panels to resolve disputes swiftly, reducing strikes and factory closures.

Create dedicated courts and arbitration panels to resolve disputes swiftly, reducing strikes and factory closures. Equal pay for equal work: Enforce gender pay equity as per ILO Convention C100, requiring employers to disclose pay gaps.

Enforce gender pay equity as per ILO Convention C100, requiring employers to disclose pay gaps. Skills development: Launch national programs for vocational training, apprenticeships, and reskilling, targeting youth and women to reduce informal work.

Launch national programs for vocational training, apprenticeships, and reskilling, targeting youth and women to reduce informal work. Annual compliance audits: Require all export industries to publish independent compliance audits on wages, safety, and labour rights.

Long-term (3–5 years and beyond)

National social security scheme: Introduce universal coverage for health, pensions, workplace injuries, and unemployment benefits, including informal workers.

Introduce universal coverage for health, pensions, workplace injuries, and unemployment benefits, including informal workers. Reform labour laws: Modernize outdated labour laws to align with ILO conventions, ensuring stronger rights for unionizing and collective bargaining.

Modernize outdated labour laws to align with ILO conventions, ensuring stronger rights for unionizing and collective bargaining. Labour rights council: Establish an independent council to oversee wage boards, inspections, and dispute resolution.

Establish an independent council to oversee wage boards, inspections, and dispute resolution. Digitization of worker records: Implement digital systems for contracts, wage payments, and benefits to ensure transparency and prevent wage theft.

Government response

The commission identified persistent challenges, including low wages, weak enforcement of labour laws, informal work arrangements, and the lack of social security nets.

It cautioned that without immediate reforms, Bangladesh could face international trade pressures, especially in the ready-made garment sector, where buyers increasingly demand ethical sourcing.

Upon receiving the report, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus thanked the commission and pledged to implement recommendations that do not require parliamentary approval immediately.

He emphasized that strengthening labour rights is essential for sustained economic growth and global competitiveness.